The stress of tight parallel parks or U-turns could become a thing of the past if technology like the e-Corner from Hyundai Mobis becomes mainstream.

First announced in 2018, the e-Corner is a single unit that combines suspension, steering, driving, and braking functions, and is small enough to fit in the wheel hub of a conventional vehicle.

And because the e-Corner relies on an in-wheel motor for drive, as opposed to a driven axle, the wheel can be turned up to 90 degrees, resulting in impressive maneuverability.

Hyundai Mobis, the parts and accessories arm of Hyundai, recently demonstrated this maneuverability in a Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover. A video shows four types of motion: Crab Driving, Zero Turn, Diagonal Driving, and Pivot Turn.

Crab Driving is where the vehicle drives sideways, which would make parallel parks a breeze. Zero Turn is where the vehicle completes a full 360-degree turn on a spot, ideal for U-turns, while Pivot Turn is where the front of the vehicle remains on a spot and the rear rotates around the spot. Diagonal Driving is the same as the Crab Walk featured in the GMC Hummer EV, where the vehicle moves in a diagonal motion.

Hyundai Mobis hasn't announced plans for a production version of the e-Corner, though there's a chance it will be used in future robotaxis, as the extra maneuverability would be ideal in busy urban environments where robotaxis are best suited.

Hyundai Mobis M.Vision To concept

Hyundai Mobis presented a concept for a robotaxi fitted with e-Corner technology during last week's 2023 CES. Called the M.Vision To, Hyundai Mobis said a vehicle like the M.Vision To could be used for offering rides or delivering cargo.

One of the first customers for a vehicle like the M.Vision To may even be Hyundai. The automaker has a self-driving technology joint venture with Aptiv that plans to launch a robotaxi service starting in Las Vegas later this year.