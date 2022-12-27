A prototype for the redesigned Mini Hardtop was spotted. The fourth-generation Hardtop will be offered with the choice of electric or internal-combustion power, but all further Hardtops will be electric only.

Nio, a company often billed as China's Tesla, revealed two new SUVs. One is a new coupe-like offering called the EC7, and the other is a redesign of the ES8, Nio's first model.

Ever wondered what the Nissan Z might look if it was turned into an SUV? Students at the Nissan Automobile Technical College in Japan have come up with their interpretation in the form of the Fairlady X concept, which will be shown next month at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

