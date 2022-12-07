Polestar is introducing continual updates to its cars, just like Tesla. For the Polestar 2, the 2023 model year has seen new design options, more range on some grades, and an available power upgrade for the Long Range Dual Motor grade.

Volkswagen is working on a redesign for the Tiguan, and this time around there may be an electric variant. Prototypes are out testing and show a more fluid, more muscular look similar to the Touareg sold overseas.

Volvo will soon offer a subcompact crossover. It will go by the name EX30, and offer electric power exclusively. Production will be handled in China, and Volvo hopes to lure younger buyers by offering flexible subscriptions.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Polestar 2's 68-hp performance upgrade priced at $1,195

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan spy shots

Volvo confirms EX30 subcompact electric SUV due in 2023

2023 Dodge Durango review

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQA spy shots

Toyota sees hydrogen-combustion Corolla Cross as EV alternative

Ram electric truck teased ahead of Jan. 5 debut at CES

2023 Audi A4 review

Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel

Used EV depreciation: Do long-range models hold more value?