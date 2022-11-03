Ford's Transit van has a new Trail grade aimed at the van life crowd. It offers from the factory a number of mods to make it easy for do-it-yourselfers to upfit a vehicle and head to the great outdoors.

Wisconsin's Ringbrothers has a handful of builds on display at the SEMA show in Las Vegas. One of them is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro that shares just two parts with the original car. That's right. Almost everything on the car is custom created, much of it using carbon fiber.

The Lotus Evija recently entered production and Lotus celebrated by getting two world champion Formula 1 drivers to take the electric hypercar for a spin. With 2,011 hp on tap, the car was always going to impress with its straight-line speed, even for F1 drivers, but the Evija also impresses when it comes to handling, they both said.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Ford Transit Trail comes ready for van life

Ringbrothers' 1969 Camaro shares just 2 parts with the original

Pair of F1 champions give their take on the Lotus Evija

2023 Hyundai Palisade review

2024 Fiat 500 Abarth EV spy shots

Beyond GM and Sony EV projects, Honda goes solo on solid-state tech

Nissan Z GT4 race car debuts at SEMA show

More airbag deaths lead to Dodge Charger, Challenger recall

BMW Neue Klasse concept to debut at 2023 CES

Coffee grounds could help make biodiesel, offset fossil fuel