Audi will enter the Formula One World Championship in 2026, but the automaker won't do it alone. Instead of forming a new team from scratch, Audi has decided to partner with Sauber, which currently competes in F1 as Alfa Romeo. Come 2026, Sauber will be the factory team for Audi, similar to the deal between Sauber and BMW during the 2000s.

Mercedes-Benz's Maybach ultra-luxury division is preparing its first electric vehicle, and it's based on the EQS SUV. The design was first previewed a year ago with a concept and now we have fresh spy shots of a prototype.

Maserati has revealed a Barbie-inspired version of its new Grecale compact crossover. Just two will be built and one of them has been secured by Neiman Marcus for its annual holiday fantasy gift list. The price is a cool $330,000.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Sauber to become the Audi F1 team from 2026

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV spy shots

Limited-edition Barbie Maserati Grecale is pretty in pink

2023 Chevrolet Corvette review

Maserati teases new Granturismo convertible

Lucid Air's home charger adds up to 80 miles per hour

Toyota Tundra 3-inch TRD lift kit now available

2023 Volkswagen Golf review

2023 Honda Accord teased, debuts in November

2022-2023 GMC Hummer EV recalled for battery sealing