Chinese luxury brand Hongqi is set to launch a range of high-end vehicles, starting with a hypercar penned by Walter de Silva. The hypercar features a V-8-based plug-in hybrid powertrain good for 1,400 hp, and will be built at a new plant to be constructed in Italy.

Honda is planning an electric SUV based on General Motors' Ultium platform. It will be called the Prologue, and prototypes point to the vehicle being a close relative of the Chevrolet Blazer EV. Both electric SUVs are due for the 2024 model year.

Maserati is taking its MC20 racing next year in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, and has provided a first look at the new race car based on the mid-engine supercar. It means Maserati will soon be racing in both Formula E and a GT series.

