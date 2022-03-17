Lotus on Wednesday revealed the first details and pricing for a base version of the Emira sports car, which will come with a 4-cylinder engine. Order books open on April 8, with the initial version available to be a special First Edition limited edition.

The base Emira uses Mercedes-Benz AMG's M139 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 (Lotus' Geely parent is also a major shareholder of Mercedes), together with a bespoke version of AMG's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission suited for mid-engine cars. First Edition models will have 360 hp, Lotus confirmed. Lotus previously showed an Emira V6 First Edition using a supercharged Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 400 hp.

The 4-cylinder First Edition models get 20-inch V-spoke forged alloy wheels, all-LED exterior lighting, black trim, and painted brake calipers in red, black, yellow, or silver. Seven available colors include: Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey, and Nimbus Gray.

2023 Lotus Emira

The First Edition also gets the Lotus Drivers Pack as standard equipment, with a track mode for the stability control, Tour or Sport suspension, and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Interior trim is a mix of Alcantara and Nappa leather, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Pricing for the 4-cylinder First Edition starts at $85,900, excluding destination, compared to $93,900 for the V6 First Edition. The Emira is expected to launch in the U.S. later this year, likely as a 2023 model.

2023 Lotus Emira

After the First Edition models roll out, Lotus will launch the standard Emira models. The base 4-cylinder Emira will be fully revealed later this year, with deliveries scheduled to start in spring 2023. Pricing is yet to be announced, but we know the base V-6 Emira will be launched in January 2023 with a starting price of $82,900, excluding destination.

Replacing the Elise, Exige, and Evora, the Emira is anticipated to be the last internal-combustion Lotus. The company claims it's shifting to electric vehicles, starting with the Evija hypercar and forthcoming Type 132 SUV.