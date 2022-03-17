Lotus on Wednesday revealed the first details and pricing for a base version of the Emira sports car, which will come with a 4-cylinder engine. Order books open on April 8, with the initial version available to be a special First Edition limited edition.

The base Emira uses Mercedes-Benz AMG's M139 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 (Lotus' Geely parent is also a major shareholder of Mercedes), together with a bespoke version of AMG's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission suited for mid-engine cars. First Edition models will have 360 hp, Lotus confirmed. Lotus previously showed an Emira V6 First Edition using a supercharged Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 400 hp.

The 4-cylinder First Edition models get 20-inch V-spoke forged alloy wheels, all-LED exterior lighting, black trim, and painted brake calipers in red, black, yellow, or silver. Seven available colors include: Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey, and Nimbus Gray.

2023 Lotus Emira

2023 Lotus Emira

The First Edition also gets the Lotus Drivers Pack as standard equipment, with a track mode for the stability control, Tour or Sport suspension, and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Interior trim is a mix of Alcantara and Nappa leather, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Pricing for the 4-cylinder First Edition starts at $85,900, excluding destination, compared to $93,900 for the V6 First Edition. The Emira is expected to launch in the U.S. later this year, likely as a 2023 model.

2023 Lotus Emira

2023 Lotus Emira

After the First Edition models roll out, Lotus will launch the standard Emira models. The base 4-cylinder Emira will be fully revealed later this year, with deliveries scheduled to start in spring 2023. Pricing is yet to be announced, but we know the base V-6 Emira will be launched in January 2023 with a starting price of $82,900, excluding destination.

Replacing the Elise, Exige, and Evora, the Emira is anticipated to be the last internal-combustion Lotus. The company claims it's shifting to electric vehicles, starting with the Evija hypercar and forthcoming Type 132 SUV.