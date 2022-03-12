It's been a long wait, but Volkswagen has finally launched a spiritual successor to the original Microbus. Yes, the iconic Bus has been reborn as an electric minivan with retro looks and modern tech, and we'll see it for the 2024 model year.

2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Lamborghini was spotted testing its successor to the Aventador. The new supercar will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain boasting a newly developed V-12, and we'll see the covers come off next year.

2024 Mini Countryman spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle spotted testing was Mini's redesigned Countryman, which is due next year as a 2024 model. It's one of three crossovers Mini has in the works.

Teaser for Wiesmann Project Thunderball

Germany's Wiesmann revealed a prototype for a new roadster the company is working on. The roadster is thought to feature some form of electrification, including possibly a battery-electric setup.

2022 Acura MDX Type S

Acura launched a redesigned MDX for 2022, and it includes a Type S variant that we tested this week. The sportiest and somehow most comfortable version of the stylish mid-size SUV pushes the brand into true luxury territory.

2023 Acura Integra

Acura also took the covers off a modern Integra. It goes on sale in the spring priced from about $30,000, and will come standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 200 hp.

Apocalypse Manufacturing Dark Horse Ford Bronco 6x6

Florida's Apocalypse Manufacturing has come out with a 6x6 conversion for the Ford Bronco. It measures a full 225 inches and looks as crazy as you'd imagine a six-wheeled Bronco to look.

Catesby Tunnel

And finally, the world has a cool new tunnel where automakers can conduct testing. An abandoned railway in the U.K. has been converted into a 1.6-mile test track that can be used 24/7, 365 days a year.