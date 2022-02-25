Jeep is bringing a new batch of concept vehicles to the 56th annual Moab Easter Safari, scheduled for April 9-17 in Moab, Utah.

One of those concepts will be a 4xe plug-in hybrid, Jeep confirmed in a press release. One of the two sketches released by the automaker Friday is a close up of a Grand Cherokee, so it's a safe bet the concept will be based on the Grand Cherokee 4xe scheduled to reach dealerships this spring.

Like the Wrangler 4xe, the Grand Cherokee uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission, two electric motors, and a mechanical four-wheel drive system similar to conventional Jeep models. That's meant to preserve towing (Jeep quotes a 6,000-pound towing capacity) and off-road capability, while also providing 26 miles of EPA-rated electric range.

Jeep 2022 Moab Easter Safari teaser

Jeep plans to offer an electrified variant of every model by 2025. It's also planning an all-electric SUV for every market segment by that year, although it's unclear which models will be sold in the U.S. The automaker showed an electric Wrangler concept at Moab last year, and it's adding charging stations at Moab and other off-road sites to prepare for EVs and plug-in hybrids.

The second teaser image shows the outline of a pickup truck, so we can expect one concept based on the Jeep Gladiator as well. Those likely won't be the only concepts unveiled at Moab this year—Jeep brought four concepts in 2021—but we'll have to wait a little while to see what else Jeep has in store.

You'll be able to catch our full coverage of the 2022 Moab Easter Safari at our dedicated hub.