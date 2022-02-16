Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday announced it will partner with Nvidia on a range of technology fronts, which customers will start experiencing from 2025.

Central to this will be the installation of Nvidia Drive computer chips as a standard feature in future vehicles from the Jaguar and Land Rover brands. This chip is designed to handle artificial intelligence features, including self-driving capability and other AI-enabled services and experiences in the works.

Jaguar Land Rover has been developing self-driving features for years, including in off-road environments, but is yet to announce any for its production vehicles. It's thought the automaker plans to initially offer a system ranked at Level 3 on the SAE scale of self-driving capability. This would mean a vehicle that can handle some situations without the driver monitoring, most likely limited highway driving, but would still need the driver to be ready to take back control at any moment.

The new partnership will also see Jaguar Land Rover use Nvidia systems for machine learning (also referred to as deep learning) to help improve AI features over time. These improvements can then be sent as over-the-air updates throughout the life of the vehicle, Jaguar Land Rover said.

Jaguar Land Rover is the latest in a string of automakers and automotive suppliers relying on Nvidia for next-generation car hardware and software. The list includes the likes of Volvo, Volkswagen Group, Mercedes-Benz and Bosch.