BMW M has provided a teasing look at the design of its new LMDh sports prototype race car set to compete in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship. It's clear the new racer features elements inspired by the design of BMW's V12 LMR, the car that secured the automaker's first and only overall victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in 1999.

A new video shows the 2023 Lotus Emira take to the test track located at Lotus' headquarters in Hethel, U.K. The Emira is the last Lotus to feature an internal-combustion engine, and we'll see it in showrooms next spring.

Maserati will launch a convertible version of its MC20 flagship next year. It's one of two new versions of the supercar coming down the line. The other is an electric version. The battery-powered MC20 won't be Maserati's first electric vehicle, though. That honor will go to an electric version of the redesigned GranTurismo.

