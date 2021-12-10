The nominees for our annual Best Car To Buy 2022 competition were announced, the 2024 Audi A4 was spotted, and new details regarding the Tesla Cybertruck were released. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We announced the final nominees in the fight to be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022. Ranging from electric luxury sedans and a pickup truck to hot hatches, pocket rocket sedans, and sports sedans, the fight for the title has never been so diverse. The vehicles that didn't make the final cut were also discussed while we've started outlining the finalists in detail.

Audi announced the 2022 TT RS will mark the end of the road for its turbo-5 sports car, with a special Heritage Edition model coming as a celebration of the car's run. Only 50 units of the 2022 TT RS Heritage Edition will be produced, and each will cost $82,495, including destination.

A 2024 Audi A4 prototype was spotted testing on public roads in Europe. The next-generation A4 appears to feature an evolutionary design with a front end similar to that of the latest A3 and a faster roofline than the current model. Expect a debut in 2023.

The Porsche Cayenne has now existed for two decades. That means it's time to add the SUV to the Porsche Classic fold, which means owners will have direct access to restoration work or upgrades in-house at Porsche. The automaker showed some prototype parts that might come down the line for first-gen Cayenne owners in the future.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the initial production run of the Cybertruck will be a quad-motor variant with four-wheel steering. Both features were not initially talked about when the Cybertruck was revealed in 2019. Tesla's since removed all specifications regarding the Cybertruck from its website, and production has been pushed back from late 2021 to late 2022.