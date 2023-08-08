Hennessey has taken the wraps off the new Venom F5 Revolution Roadster. Just 12 of the open-top hypercars will be built, each with 1,817 hp and a $3 million price tag. Incredibly, they're all already sold.

Mercedes-Benz is working on the first major update for the G-Class, the current version of which has been on sale since the 2019 model year. The automaker remains quiet on just what is planned, but the regular G-Class may lose the option of a V-8, which would leave the engine as an AMG exclusive.

There have been multiple attempts to launch a modern Bugatti sedan over the years. While the most recent was in 2009 with the reveal of the 16 Galibier concept, another attempt came in 1993 with the reveal of the EB 112 concept. Neither project was successful, but at least two EB 112 prototypes were sold into private hands and later were made street-legal.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Hyundai, Kia recall new crossovers and sedans for fire risk

Next BMW concept likely previews Neue Klasse EV in 3-Series segment

EPA slaps Sinister Diesel with $1M emissions fine

Next stop for Waymo's robotaxis will be Austin, Texas

Review: 2024 Toyota Camry

Lucid Gravity SUV debuts in November, starts production late 2024

Fisker and Foxconn deal reportedly not finalized