The 2022 Acura NSX Type S is the ultimate version of the second-generation NSX, serving as the model's swan song. Acura recently released a video detailing how the limited-edition Type S was developed.

As a refresher, the Type S gets a number of changes, including more power and revised aerodynamics. The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 gets new injectors and turbochargers from the NSX GT3 Evo race car, boosting total output for the complete hybrid powertrain to 600 hp and 492 lb-ft of torque. That's 27 hp and 16 lb-ft more than the standard car.

Acura wanted to advertise that extra power with more aggressive styling, Satoshi Mizukami, NSX Type S chief engineer and development leader, said in the video. However, the new front bumper and NSX GT3 Evo-inspired rear diffuser also provide real performance benefits. The front bumper incorporates a carbon-fiber front splitter that reduces aerodynamic lift, while the larger grille opening feed more air to the radiators. Both engineers and designers were involved in the wind-tunnel process to rework the nose.

2022 Acura NSX Type S

The Type S also gets a model-specific Gotham Gray matte paint color and split five-spoke forged aluminum wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tires. The wheels have increased negative offset that improves handling, while the new tires provide 6% more grip, Acura claims.

Acura will build 350 units of the 2022 NSX Type S, with 300 designated for the U.S. before NSX production ceases. Deliveries begin in December, with pricing starting at $171,495 (including a $1,995 destination charge).

The launch of a new NSX Type S isn't surprising, as Acura has indicated that it wants to add Type S versions of most models. We also recently got the TLX Type S, and an MDX Type S is expected next. Acura's boss has also hinted that another NSX is on the way, but it's unclear when that third-generation supercar will arrive.

For more behind the development of the NSX Type S, including efforts to make the sound and handling more engaging for the driver, click on the video above.