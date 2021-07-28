Electric conversions of classic cars are becoming more common. The latest is from a UK-based firm called Electrogenic, which recently completed a 1971 Citroën DS EV conversion.

Electrogenic removed the stock 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, and replaced it with a brushless electric motor that produces 120 hp and 173 lb-ft of torque, according to a company press release. The DS retains its stock manual transmission and front-wheel drive configuration.

A 48.5-kwh battery pack provides an estimated 140 miles of range, but Electrogenic also plans to offer a larger battery, extending range to about 200 miles, according to the company. A full recharge takes about two hours, the company said.

Electrogenic 1971 Citroën DS EV conversion

Electrogenic retained the DS' signature hydro-pneumatic suspension, which provided legendarily comfortable ride quality and the ability to self-level. However, Electrogenic replaces the stock mechanical pump with an electronic one, which the company claims is quieter. With no internal-combustion engine to mask it, the sound from the original mechanical pump likely would have been more noticeable.

This is not Electrogenic's first project. The company has also electrified the Triumph Stag, Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, and Hudson Commodore, among other things. Electrogenic didn't say how much a similar Citroën DS build would cost a paying customer, but it likely varies depending on the condition of the car and the upgrades specified.

Other companies are updating classic cars with electric powertrains. Everrati has primarily focused on the Porsche 911, but recently partnered with Superformance on an electric Ford GT40 replica. You can also get an electric Cobra replica from original builder AC Cars.