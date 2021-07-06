The Genesis G80 was redesigned for the 2021 model year but missing from the lineup was the G80 Sport.

That changes shortly as a new G80 Sport was revealed on Monday ahead of the start of sales this fall. It should arrive in the United States as a 2022 model.

Genesis is holding back details until closer to the market launch, but we know the G80 Sport will arrive with all-wheel drive together with all-wheel steering, which should result in both more stable and more agile handling.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport

A powertrain hasn't been confirmed but expect Genesis' 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 mated to an 8-speed automatic. Peak output should match the 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque the engine delivers in the regular G80.

Unique styling treatments include the new front fascia with extra intakes and a mesh pattern finished in shadow chrome. The car also features darkened headlight bezels, model-specific 20-inch wheels, a subtle rear diffuser, and brake calipers finished in the choice of black or red. The exterior can also be dressed in the model-exclusive color Cavendish Red, as shown here.

Inside, the G80's three-spoke sports steering wheel is fitted as standard. Buyers can choose between real aluminum or carbon dash accents, or select a diamond-patterned option. Buyers can also choose between a diamond or V pattern for the quilting of the seats.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport

The previous G80 Sport was a quick and stylish sedan but was nowhere near the level of sport sedans from German rivals. It looks like Genesis has taken a similar route with its new G80 Sport, though there could still be some chassis mods to help back up the car's name.

Genesis also has the Electrified G80 battery-electric model headed to the U.S. More details on this model will also be revealed later this year.

