Attention weekend adventurers. A new option for your family hauling needs has just arrived and its name is Timberline.

On Wednesday, Ford unveiled the 2021 Explorer Timberline, with more ground clearance, off-road-oriented hardware, an upgraded suspension, and all-terrain tires. Priced at $47,010 (including destination), it's an off-road Explorer that goes in a different direction than the performance-focused ST.

The ride height is raised 0.8 inch over a standard Explorer for 8.7 inches of ground clearance. The increased ground clearance comes from a combination of heavy-duty shocks (which were originally developed for the Explorer Police Interceptor), and taller 265/65R18 Bridgestone Dueler All-Terrain tires.

2021 Ford Explorer Timberline

The increased ride height and Timberline-specific front and rear fascias improve the Explorer's approach angle from 20.1 degrees to 23.5 degrees and departure angle from 22.0 degrees to 23.7 degrees.

Skid plates protect the bottom of the engine, transmission, and rear-end components. The steering system's calibration has been retuned to mesh with the upgraded stabilizer bars and off-road springs, which have more rebound in the front to help with sudden jarring movements off-road.

A 2.3-liter turbo-4 that makes 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque sits under the hood. It's mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and delivers EPA ratings of 19 mpg city, 23 highway, and 21 combined. All-wheel drive is standard and a Torsen limited-slip differential has been added to the rear end. Ford spokesperson Kelly Wysocki told Motor Authority the all-wheel-drive system can send up to 100 percent of the torque to the front wheels if the rears can't get traction.

2021 Ford Explorer Timberline

Ford's Terrain Management System is on board with seven powertrain modes, including Normal, Trail, Deep Snow/Sand, Slippery, Sport, Tow/Haul, and Eco. Hill descent control is standard and limits the Explorer Timberline's speed between 2 and 12 mph.

Every Explorer Timberline will be rated to tow up to 5,300 lbs.

Timberline models will be easy to spot in the parking lot thanks to the badges on the C-pillars and liftgate, blacked out headlights and taillights, a black Ford badge, and red tow hooks up front, which are rated at 8,910 lbs, or 150% of the Explorer's gross vehicle weight of 5,940 lbs.

2021 Ford Explorer Timberline

Inside, Timberline badges and orange stitching are found on the front seats. The dash has a Stone Mesh surface and its trim is satin silver, while the doors feature a deep cypress color. Rubber floor mats come standard. Those who adventure in the cold will appreciate the heated front seats and steering wheel.

Ford's Co-Pilot and Co-Pilot360 Assist+ active safety tech comes standard as well. It includes adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a surround-view camera system.

Watch for the 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline to hit dealers this summer.