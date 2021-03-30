After news broke on Monday that Volkswagen will change the name of its operations in the United States from Volkswagen of America to the new name Voltswagen of America, the automaker came out on Tuesday and confirmed the move.

Whether this is a not-so-elaborate April Fools' Day stunt remains to be seen but for now Volkswagen, or Voltswagen we should say, is adamant the rebranding is real. In addition to the revised name, there will also be revised brand guidelines and an updated design for the automaker's website.

In a statement, Kimberley Gardiner, head of marketing for VW's U.S. arm, said we'll see the brand transition at all consumer touch points over the coming months. Take it as a sign that VW's lineup, at least here in the U.S., will be transitioning to a fully electric one in the not too distant future.

2021 Volkswagen ID.4

The iconic VW logo won't be going anywhere, but the dark blue in future will only be used for models with internal-combustion engines. New electric vehicles will feature a light blue hue in the logo to differentiate them. The EVs will also feature a “Voltswagen” script as an exterior badge.

VW's EV push in the U.S. recently kicked off with the 2021 ID.4 crossover, one of several planned global models based on the flexible MEB dedicated EV platform. Instead of targeting other EVs, VW claims the ID.4 will compete with mainstream gasoline crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The first U.S.-market vehicles will be imported from Germany, but VW plans to start local production at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory in 2022.

That's part of a larger plan at VW's Volkswagen Group parent to build 28 million EVs by 2028, encompassing 70 distinct models across the German auto giant's many global brands. In addition to affordable MEB-based models like the ID.4, the lineup already includes luxury models like the Audi E-Tron and Porsche Taycan, with a Bentley EV on the way and many others. By the end of the decade, VW Group plans to have a standardized platform for most electric models, and solid-state batteries that the company believes will allow greater range and quicker charging.