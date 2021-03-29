The electric Porsche Taycan is the latest model to join the automaker's Porsche Drive subscription program. It's now possible to rent a Taycan for a day or a week, or subscribe for a month or more, albeit only in certain U.S. cities.

Launched as a pilot program in Atlanta (home of Porsche Cars North America) in October 2017, Porsche Drive offers short-term rentals and subscriptions that give customers monthly access to new cars for a single fee. Customers can choose between a single-vehicle option that runs 1-3 months (with an option to extend), or a multi-vehicle subscription for a month at a time that lets them swap between seven available Porsche models.

While the Taycan has joined that lineup, Porsche is only offering the Taycan 4S model for now, under the single-vehicle subscription or as a short-term rental, but not under the multi-vehicle subscription. The base rear-wheel drive Taycan will join the fleet later this spring, and will be available under both the single-vehicle and multi-vehicle subscription plans, and for rental.

2021 Porsche Taycan rear-wheel drive

Fees for all Porsche Drive models are about 20% higher than a comparable two-year lease, "representing the premium for the flexible and all-inclusive package," the automaker said. That works out to $3,250 a month for the Taycan 4S and $2,500 a month for the Taycan rear-wheel drive. Porsche also quoted rental fees of $335 per day for 1-3 days, $295 for each additional day, for the Taycan 4S, but didn't offer comparable figures for the rear-wheel drive model. Customers also have to pay a $595 activation fee just to use the service.

In addition to the Taycan, Porsche Drive offers most other Porsche models, including the Cayenne, Macan, Panamera, 718 Cayman, 718 Boxster, and 911. The monthly subscription fee covers fuel/charging, insurance, and maintenance, and scheduling is handled through a dedicated app.

Porsche Drive is currently expanding to five new cities, bringing the total to nine. The list includes Atlanta, Houston, and Phoenix, plus Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Monterey, and Irvine, California. Further expansion to other U.S. cities is planned, Porsche said.