Porsche is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030, not only in its own operations but across the entire value chain.

To achieve this goal, one of the key measures Porsche will undertake is expanding the number of electric vehicles it sells. The automaker estimates that by 2030 more than 80% of its sales will be EVs, with the remainder made up of the 911—which will be Porsche's last holdout for the internal-combustion engine.

For EVs, the key determiner of performance is battery technology. But rather than rely purely on outside suppliers, Porsche is developing its own batteries (cells and packs) that it will build at its own battery plant, CEO Oliver Blume told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

Battery from the Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The plant will be located in Tuebingen, a short drive south from Porsche's headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, and will be Porsche's source of high-performance batteries. The automaker will also source batteries from its Volkswagen Group parent which is building an extensive network of battery plants.

For its high-performance batteries, Porsche is currently researching the use of silicon for the anodes instead of traditional graphite, a design that could allow operation at temperatures above 75 degrees C (167 degrees F). This could result in more energy dense batteries with better fast-charging capability, according to Porsche.

Porsche said it will initially use the batteries in high-performance applications and motorsport before introducing them to more of its lineup. Eventually, solid-state batteries could be adopted, something VW Group sees as becoming a reality after 2025.

Oliver Blume

"The battery cell is the combustion chamber of tomorrow," Blume said in March. "Our electrified high-performance sports and racing cars place the highest demands on battery technology. To meet these demands, Porsche needs special high-performance cells.”

With so many EVs coming down the line, Porsche wants to ensure its customers have access to charging. While the automaker is already involved with public charging networks like Europe's Ionity, Porsche also plans its own network of stations with ultra-fast chargers and a lounge area where guests can relax. These will be located along major highways, starting in Europe.

Porsche is also installing chargers at its dealerships. These will be capable of charging at rates of 350 kilowatt and we know Porsche is also testing chargers with rates of 450 kw. At these rates, you'd be looking at approximately 60 miles of range being added in as little as three minutes.