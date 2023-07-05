Ferrari is out testing prototypes for its successor to the LaFerrari, and one of them has been snapped by our photographer. The new car appears to sit lower and wider than the LaFerrari, and there are rumors it may feature a V-6 as the internal-combustion component of its hybrid powertrain.

Rolls-Royce has launched its first electric vehicle in the form of the Spectre coupe, and we just tested it. While it packs a lot of horsepower like most high-end EVs, the vehicle has been tuned to calm, soothe, and satisfy—all of which it achieves without issue.

We also tested the Aston Martin DB12, the successor to the DB11. The new grand tourer skips the V-12 but hardly misses it. That's because the standard V-8 belts out 671 hp, which makes it more powerful than the V-12. The V-8 also weighs about 220 pounds less as a bonus.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

