If you thought the 201-horsepower Elantra N Line was the end of the performance road for Hyundai's compact sedan, then you'd be wrong.

On Friday Hyundai released a teaser video on YouTube that provided the first official audio of what the Elantra N will sound like while also confirming the sport sedan will debut on July 14. Spoiler: The turbo-4 sounds raw, mean, and makes lots of pops and burbles.

In June Hyundai released two teaser images providing a glimpse at the 2022 Elantra N featuring multi-spoke aluminum wheels hiding red N-branded brake calipers, extended side sills, and a trunk-mounted spoiler. The automaker said the hottest version of the Elantra will be revealed in the coming weeks.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N teaser

In a video released in September to promote the new Elantra N TCR race car, a prototype for what's presumably a full-fledged Elantra N is revealed at the end.

The car's development is hardly a surprise as a prototype was spotted in August running near the Nürburgring.

Like the Elantra N TCR racer, the road car is expected to sport a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, with drive to the front wheels only. The same engine configuration in the i30 N sold overseas, as well as our own Veloster N, develops 250 horsepower in standard guise and 275 with an available performance pack.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Hyundai Elantra N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Hyundai Elantra N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Elantra N should also pick up the N-tuned 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that was just made available on the i30 N and Veloster N for 2021, and hopefully a 6-speed manual will be available for drivers who want that third pedal. The tamer Elantra N Line will offer the choice of a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

From the prototype spotted in August, we know the Elantra N will be fitted with larger wheels and brakes than the Elantra N Line, along with a fixed rear wing that Hyundai's now confirmed. There is likely to be racier mods inside as well, such as lightweight bucket seats, Alcantara trim, and N-brand badging.

The Elantra N Line arrives in December as a 2021 model. The Elantra N will likely arrive next year as a 2022 model.

The Hyundai N performance squad has a busy year ahead. It's also working on i20 N and Kona N models, the latter of which we should see in the United States. A Sonata N Line and dedicated N sports car are also coming, with the latter possibly coming with battery-electric power.