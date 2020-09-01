What might be the world's most insane truck is coming, and of course it's coming from Hennessey Performance Engineering.

On Tuesday, HPE announced it will morph the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX into a six-wheeled, Hellephant-powered monster called the Mammoth 6x6. The truck will make 1,200 horsepower.

Hennessey's team only plans to build three Mammoth 6x6s and each will cost $500,000.

Each Mammoth 6x6 will start life as a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. The 702-horsepower supercharged Hellcat 6.2-liter V-8 will be replaced by a tuned 7.0-liter Hellephant crate engine.

Hennessey told Motor Authority his team can't build more than three Mammoth 6x6s as he only has three Hellephant engines, which FCA helped him acquire.

The Mammoth 6x6s will have 6-wheel drive, a new bed, an upgraded off-road suspension, new front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lighting, and a tweaked interior with upgraded leather and color options.

Hennessey told Motor Authority it will take about four months to build a Mammoth 6x6. Pending issues with TRX deliveries, the Texan expects Mammoth 6x6 deliveries to take place in the summer of 2021.

The Mammoth 6x6 follows the F-150 Raptor-based Velociraptor 6x6 and Chevrolet Silverado-based Goliath 6x6. Since their introductions in 2017, 13 Velociraptor 6x6s and two Goliath 6x6s have been built and delivered, Hennessey said.

Why build the Mammoth 6x6? "(It's) just a completely ridiculous idea, which is exactly why we are doing this," Hennessey said in a press release.

Enough said.

Orders for the Mammoth 6x6 will begin Sept. 4 and must be made over the phone at 1-800-897-0426.