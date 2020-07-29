Maserati is in the process of electrifying its lineup but the automaker hasn't forgotten its fans with gasoline still in their blood.

The automaker on August 10 will unveil new Trofeo versions of its Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans to join the existing Levante Trofeo.

The Trofeo badge signifies the top performance grade for Maserati's lineup and is currently found exclusively on the Levante. In the Levante Trofeo, it sees the handsome SUV equipped with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 good for 590 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo

Maserati hasn't said what to expect for the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo, but the same V-8 is likely. Maserati only in July announced a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 packing 621 hp and 538 lb-ft, though this powerplant is expected to debut in the MC20 supercar due in September.

Beyond the new powertrain, we can expect the hardcore Ghibli and Quattroporte models to receive aggressive styling tweaks inside and out, with carbon fiber to be one of the primary material choices. And if the Levante Trofeo is any guide, we can also expect the chassis to receive a thorough workover, including the addition of a new Corsa mode for the drive mode selector. In the Levante Trofeo, this new mode rewards the driver with a more responsive throttle, a louder exhaust note, quicker gear shifts, a lower ride height, and increased stiffness of the suspension damping.



Stay tuned.