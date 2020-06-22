Jay Leno loves his classic cars, but he's also a bit of an early adopter when it comes to new automotive technologies. For instance, he was one of the first recipients of the Tesla Model Y, which he's featured on the latest episode of his online series "Jay Leno's Garage."

Leno appears to enjoy the strong acceleration of the battery-electric crossover SUV, which shouldn't come as a surprise as he owns a Model Y Performance variant. It has a dual-motor system capable of 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 150 mph.

He's also happy to use the self-driving feature of the Model Y. He's quick to point out that he uses it more as a driver-assist feature rather than something he'd blindly rely on.

The Model Y has been in production since the start of the year. There are currently two models to order, both of them with all-wheel drive. The more affordable option is the Model Y Long Range priced from $52,990 and the other is the Model Y Performance that Leno owns. It's priced from $60,990. Both models have an EPA-estimated range of 315 miles.

More affordable Model Ys are coming. A Standard model previously announced to start at $41,200 and offering 230 miles of range is due to enter production in early 2021. And CEO Elon Musk has revealed via Twitter that a seven-seat option should be in production in the fourth quarter of the year.