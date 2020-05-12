Sebastian Vettel won't renew his contract with Ferrari once the current agreement expires. And now that the four-time world champion is leaving, there are rumors that either Daniel Ricciardo or Carlos Sainz could fill his seat.

American supercar marque Vector may be famous for its W8 and M12, but the company came up with designs for multiple other models, including more attainable models with front-engine layouts. We were recently given a look at the designs by former Vector designer Michael Santoro.

A new generation of the Lexus IS is just around the corner. The new IS is expected to ride on the current sedan's platform but feature new styling and tech, and possibly a new performance range-topper.

