Lingenfelter Performance Engineering based in Brighton, Michigan, has been offering a supercharger upgrade for the Chevrolet Colorado's 3.6-liter V-6 for a while now. The supercharged engine is good for about 500 horsepower which is plenty for a mid-size pickup. Nevertheless, there's always those buyers who thirst for more.

As a result, the Chevy tuner extraordinaire is in the process of developing an LT4 upgrade. What's an LT4? Well, it's the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that powers the Camaro ZL1. It was also fitted to the C7 Corvette Z06 and the last Cadillac CTS-V.

The LT4 in stock form is good for 650 horsepower, but Lingenfelter has developed an upgrade with as much as 720 hp. The extra horses are courtesy of a pulley kit that Lingenfelter sells separately for $1,095.

To drop the LT4 into the engine bay of the Colorado, Lingenfelter tuned to Current Performance of Port Richey, Florida, according to Muscle Cars & Trucks. The engine is paired to the Colorado's 8-speed automatic which has been recalibrated to handle the extra grunt. Naturally, the upgrade can also be applied to the related GMC Canyon.

Lingenfelter is still developing the upgrade so performance numbers and pricing information are yet to be announced. As a reference, Lingenfelter's supercharger upgrade for the Colorado's 3.6-liter V-6 costs $6,995 with installation and dyno testing.