The virus continues to go viral.

On Friday, Variety reported the ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" film series, "F9", was postponed, again, to May 28, 2021. The delay's due to the latest James Bond flick, "No Time To Die" being pushed back to April 2, 2021. Originally scheduled to hit theaters May 22, 2020 the North American premiere of "F9" had been pushed back to 2021, according to a post on the "Fast" franchise's Facebook page.

"It's become clear that it won't be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," the post said.

A trailer released in January showed Jacob Toretto (played by John Cena), the brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, is the main antagonist. Cena drives a Ford Shelby GT350R Mustang in one scene, while Toretto appears set to stick with his Dodge Charger. A Toyota Supra is expected to make an appearance in the film as well.

The trailer also had a surprise reveal. Han is still alive, despite his apparent death in the third film in the franchise "Tokyo Drift."

It's unclear how the postponement of "F9," and the general concern about coronavirus, might affect plans for an all-female "Fast and Furious" spinoff previously discussed by Diesel.

The "F9" originally announcement came shortly after Jeremy Clarkson confirmed on Twitter that season 4 of "The Grand Tour" is delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

A nearly completed episode has been held up, and filming of further episodes won't be possible under current conditions, Clarkson said.

Pressure to cancel or postpone large gatherings has also affected the schedules of Formula One, Formula E, and IMSA.