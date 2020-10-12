Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport division in July revealed a monster track car based on the Aventador, and a new video provides a taste of the sound made by the car's V-12—the most powerful V-12 in Lamborghini history.

The sound is generated by the familiar 6.5-liter V-12 found in the Aventador, which in this new Essenza SCV12 track car has been tuned to deliver 830 horsepower. The sound is very raw and reminiscent of Formula One race cars from the 1980s and '90s when the engine starts to stretch its legs.

We get to hear the engine at start up, as the car drives down the pits, and at full tilt on an empty Monza. With such a good sound, it should come as no surprise that the exhaust of choice was a Capristo design.

The video also provides a rare look at the inner workings of the Essenza SCV12.

Just 40 examples are destined to be made, and all build slots are likely gone. Part of the ownership experience will include track days organized by the Squadra Corse division at top racetracks around the globe. Starting in 2021, these will be “arrive and drive” events where professional racers, including five-time Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro, will be on hand for coaching.

With the Essenza SCV12 now out in the open, Lamborghini Squadra Corse is already hard at work on its next supercar. The new car is a speedster similar to 2012's much-loved Aventador J, and looks to be based on the Aventador SVJ.