If you liked the Shelby cars featured in Ford v Ferrari, duplicates are being made available in a partnership between Shelby American, Shelby Legendary Cars and Superformance. The “Cinema Series” will include Shelby Cobra roaders, Daytona Coupes and GT40s, the partners said, adding that the series will include only 100 vehicles.

The Cobras and Daytona Coupes will get special Shelby CSX serial numbers and the GT40s will CSGT40 P series chassis numbers. Each of the vehicles will be included in the Shelby Registry.

“The epic story of Shelby American and Ford taking down the powerhouse Ferrari was worthy of a blockbuster film and a line of commemorative cars,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, was quoted in a news release.

“The heroic struggle on the race track thrust American automobiles onto the world stage, gaining critical respect to compete internationally. Everyone is so excited about Ford v Ferrari that we’re celebrating it with these special cars, which are the ultimate movie souvenir.

“I’ve worked on many exciting projects since I began offering Shelby and Superformance Cars,” said Lance Stander, chief executive of Shelby Legendary Cars, Superformance and Hillbank USA. “Nothing has been as exciting as the opportunity to supply cars for Fox Studio and Disney’s Ford versus Ferrari movie. I really enjoyed working with them and the film is simply incredible. I believe it is the best ‘car movie’ ever.”

“The success of the Cobra program encouraged Ford Motor Company to turn the GT40 program (or Ford GT as it was initially called) over to Shelby American after the car continually failed in racing,” the news release continued.

“Led by Carroll Shelby, Ken Miles and Phil Remington, the men did what many thought impossible and dethroned Ferrari at tracks worldwide, including the crown jewel of Le Mans in 1966. Ford’s GT40 ended up winning Le Mans overall for four consecutive years, an incredible feat that has never been repeated by any American car company.

“Their story was so compelling that Fox Studios turned it into the film directed by James Mangold with stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale. The production company approached Lance Stander of Shelby Legendary Cars/Superformance to supply vehicles for the movie. Key scenes featured Shelby Cobra roadsters, Daytona Coupes and GT40’s from Stander.

According to the announcement, the Cinema Series cars will be built to the same specification as those supplied to the movie producers, turnkey vehicles with Avon CR6 ZXZ tires, minus engine and transmission, which can be added by the customer or an installer.

The Cobra roadsters will be done in blue like the first car driven by Damon in the movie; in white like the one in the movie, complete with a Shelby-engraved wrench and a spare cracked racing windshield; or in red like the car driven in the movie by Dave MacDonald, son of Shelby team racer Rich MacDonald.

The Daytona Coupe will be available in aluminum or fiberglass with the same livery as the CSX2299 that won at Le Mans in 1964.

The GT40s will come in blue-and-white stripe with orange flashes like the Daytona-winner in 1966 or in black liked the 1966 Le Mans winner.

The actual cars used in the movie were sold within 48 hours of going on the market, according to the news release. Among the buyers were Aaron and Randall Shelby, Carroll Shelby’s grandsons; Peter Miles, son of Ken Miles; and Rich MacDonald.

Prices for the Cinema Series cars start at $98,995 for a Shelby Cobra roadster, at $179,995 for a Daytona Coupe and at $189,995 for a GT40.

For more information, visit the Shelby, Shelby Legendary Cars or Superformance website.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.