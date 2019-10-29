Mazda is among a growing number of manufacturers that offer U.S. customers reproduction parts for legacy vehicles. On Monday, the Japanese automaker announced it is expanding the number of reproduction parts for the first-generation MX-5 Miata.

The Miata is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and Mazda timed the introduction if its new parts lines to coincide with Miata Reunion festivities held at Laguna Seca Raceway earlier in October. The parts, which include factory-original and some uprated competition components (some previously available through Mazdaspeed), can be ordered through any Mazda dealer.

"As a fan-first brand, Mazda consulted specialty shops and Miata clubs to better understand which restoration parts were needed most," Mazda said in its announcement. "With the help of many suppliers, all parts will be remanufactured in Japan using modern methods and materials, while maintaining the look and feel of that era."

Marty's 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata

The list of available parts includes a new soft top replacement made of updated fabric but with the same fit and rear window material as the original, reproduction aluminum wheels from Enkei that are lighter than the originals, replacement window cranks, brake calipers, and many more. In all, more than 1,100 reproduction parts are now available, Mazda said.

While the ostensible point of the parts is the restoration of older cars, Mazda's inclusion of competition-ready parts allows owners to not just clean up their Miatas, but to give them a little extra performance, too. The list of uprated parts includes items like adjustable sway bar end-links, competition-spec brake bads, and higher-capacity cooling components.

Mazda launched its restoration parts program in Japan back in 2017, joining automakers such as Nissan and Porsche in providing NOS (new old stock) and reproduction parts for their classic models. The advent of 3D printing will likely allow even further proliferation of such programs, as the prototyping of replacement parts has been streamlined significantly by the rapidly evolving technology.