Brabham is committed to entering the World Endurance Championship with its BT62 supercar, with the legendary Formula One name targeting the 2021/2022 season. But before then, Brabham will enter the BT62 in other races, starting with the Britcar ‘Into The Night’ Race running at the United Kingdom's Brands Hatch on November 9-10. It will be the competition debut for the stunning Australian supercar.

The BT62 will be entered in the Britcar race's GTO class, though it will run with reduced power and weight ballast to compensate for its massive performance leap over the GT3 cars competing. This will also ensure that the BT62 is a permanent fixture on the Britcar entry list moving forward.

Fittingly, David Brabham, son of F1 legend Jack Brabham, and an accomplished racer in his own right, will handle driving duties. He's one of the senior people at Brabham, meaning he's following in his father’s footsteps by racing a car of his own construction. Also signed as a driver is Will Powell, one of the participants of Brabham's driver development program and a racer with experience in GT cars and sports prototypes. The driver development program is open to all owners of the BT62, with the cost of the program included in the car's $1.3 million price tag.

David Brabham and the BT62

“I always wondered what my father must have felt when he first raced a Brabham on track and I am now about to go through that same emotion,” David Brabham said. “Driving a Brabham BT62 on Brabham straight at Brands Hatch will be a very special moment for me.”

Unveiled in 2018 and destined to be built in a run of 70 cars, the BT62 weighs just 2,142 pounds yet generates 700 horsepower and 492 horsepower from a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V-8. On top of this, the BT62 employs componentry from some of motorsport’s finest, including pushrod-actuated adjustable Ohlins dampers with coilover springs, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, Michelin racing slicks, and an adjustable traction control system. Its aggressive body work also helps achieve up to 2,645 pounds of downforce.

Incredibly, owners will also be able to purchase a conversion package that will make it legal to drive this beast on the street.