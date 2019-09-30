James Glickenhaus, the man behind American sports car manufacturer and race team Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, has a penchant for rare cars, one of which is the Ferrari 512S Modulo concept which he acquired from Pininfarina in 2014.

Unlike many other collectors, Glickenhaus doesn't just park his cars and watch them appreciate. Instead, he actually goes out and drives them. It was during a drive in the Modulo through the streets of Monaco last June when the car's tail caught fire.

Fortunately, the car has since been fully restored. Glickenhaus last week posted photos to social media showing the freshly painted rear, which probably looks as fine as it did when the Modulo was first revealed.

As for what caused the fire, Glickenhaus said at the time of the fire that a custom muffler designed by a third party was the culprit. The Modulo didn't actually drive when Glickenhaus first acquired it and required some work to get it back on the road, including the installation of the new muffler.

For a bit of background on the Modulo, the Ferrari concept first came to life in the late 1960s and made its public debut at the 1970 Geneva International Motor Show. Pininfarina designer Paolo Martin penned the wedge shape and used the chassis of a donor Ferrari 512 S race car. A key trait are the 24 holes in the engine cover designed to feed air to a 5.0-liter V-12 rated at 550 horsepower.