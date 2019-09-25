Porsche's Taycan is finally here, and we've just tested it. The car is the fastest EV currently in production, but it's also a comfy cruiser when it needs to be. You'll never get tired of the 2 g kick in the back whenever you drop the loud pedal, though.

Los Angeles-based EV startup Canoo has revealed its first model which confusingly is also called Canoo. The relatively compact pod-like car has space for seven adults and will be offered exclusively via subscription. Canoo is aiming to start production in 2021.

A new flagship from PSA Group's DS luxury brand has been spotted for the first time. Expected to be called a DS 8, the new model is a mid-size sedan with a coupe-like profile.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo runs laps around EV performance expectations

Canoo reveals 250-mile, subscription-only EV coming in 2021

2020 DS 8 spy shots

Review update: The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a fully modern crossover for today

Volvo XC40 EV set for debut on October 16

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo high-speed charging hands-on: The next step for EVs

Nio to cut staff by 20 percent as sales slide

2019 Honda Passport earns Top Safety Pick

Aston Martin DBX confirmed with 542-horsepower V-8

Trump administration says California air is dirty, threatens to withhold highway funds