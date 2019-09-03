The Lamborghini Sian is a new, limited-edition hypercar that also happens to be the brand's first hybrid and the first hybrid ever to use a supercapacitor instead of a battery. Only 63 will be built.

On Aug. 2, a production prototype of the Bugatti Chiron hit 304.773 mph, making it the first production car to surpass 300 mph.

Craig Lieberman, the technical director for the "Fast and Furious" movies, has released a series of YouTube videos about how he chose the cars for the movies.

Meet the man responsible for the cars in the "Fast and Furious"

The Lamborghini Sian is an 807-hp hybrid Italian hypercar

Bugatti just won the race to 300 mph with a Chiron

One-off Pagani Zonda heads to auction

Ford wants to turn vehicles into rolling movie theaters

Can a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen actually climb a 100-percent grade?

VW to pay $97M for overstated fuel-economy numbers in exclusive cars

2020 Lincoln Aviator vs. 2020 Kia Telluride: Compare SUVs

Big yellow school buses go green with electric power

Porsche Taycan performance teased once more—on an aircraft carrier