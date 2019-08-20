More details on Ford's electrification program have emerged.

The automaker is committed to launching at least 16 battery-electric vehicles by the end of 2023, and two of these will be small SUVs similar in size to the current Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Monday, citing company sources.

The SUVs, code-named CDX746 and CDX747, respectively, will arrive as 2023 models and be built at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant, the sources said. They also said Ford is considering production numbers as high as 65,000 units per year.

The Ford SUV is not to be mistaken with the Mustang-inspired electric SUV, which is due next year as a 2021 model. It also isn't to be mistaken with a vehicle (or perhaps vehicles) being developed by Ford in partnership with Rivian. The same goes for the Lincoln SUV.

One additional EV we know Ford is working on is an electric F-150. It isn't clear when the zero-emission pickup truck will bow but prototypes are already being tested.

Ford in March said it was turning its Flat Rock plant, located south of Detroit, into a hub for future electric and self-driving cars, as well as the Mustang. Electric cars to be built there are to be based on a new modular platform.

Sadly, the future plans for the plant mean we're unlikely to see the current Lincoln Continental last. Automotive News' same sources said Continental production at the Flat Rock plant will end in late 2021, though the car will likely live on at a plant in China.