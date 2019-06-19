Rental car giant Hertz is set to mark German performance and luxury with its "Kollektion 7," a collection of cars for rent that spans Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Porsche.

The collection is made up of seven specifically chosen cars from German brands to celebrate high-end performance: the BMW M850i Cabriolet, BMW Z4, Mercedes-AMG GT and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-door coupe, Porsche 718 Boxster, Porsche Macan S, and Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid. Each of the cars will be available in just three colors: black, yellow, or red to mimic the German flag's colors.

Hertz is the only major car rental company that will rent out the Mercedes-AMG GT. That's enough to sway us.

Those who choose to take part in the celebration of German performance and luxury will also be treated to specific "Kollektion 7" lounges at various Hertz rental locations. The collection will first be available at the Frankfurt Airport with six more locations to follow. They include Düsseldorf and Munich.

Further, those who rent a car from the German collection will be treated to a unique city-driving experience, Hertz said, which will include insight to areas from the company. Each rented car also comes with a gift basket full of food and snacks specific to a region of Germany.

The German collection is the latest expansion of country-themed collections from Hertz. The company has also put together a specific British lineup for the the United Kingdom and an Italian lineup for Italy.

For travelers, the Frankfurt Airport location is renting the cars now, while additional Kollektion 7 locations will open later in 2019.