For any well-off racer looking to treat themselves, we highly suggest the Porsche 935. It's the reincarnated, modern-day version of the famed "Moby Dick" Porsche that dominated motorsports with in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Alas, all build slots were taken—until now, that is. The British classified site RaceCarsDirect.com posted one Porsche 935 build slot for sale and said options can still be tweaked and customized if the buyer acts quickly. The lucky buyer will act to act almost immediately, though. The posting says the car is set for a delivery date of July 19. Any buyer will need to scrape up $817,172, which we suppose puts everyone here at Motor Authority out of the running. Drat.

Porsche 935 historical livery

The new 935 is a track-only machine for owners to race privately. Unlike the original 935, Porsche won't race the car itself. That's a shame since it packs a 690-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6 engine borrowed from the 911 GT2 RS. Much of the body is made from carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic to keep the weight down to a light 3,042 pounds, and the design pays homage to a few other Porsche motorsport machines from the past. Specifically, the LED rear wing endplates take inspiration from the Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, and the side mirrors are straight from Porsche's other modern-day Le Mans winner, the 911 RSR. Exposed titanium tailpipes harken back to the 1968 908, too.

Porsche 935 customer race car, 2018 Rennsport Reunion

The lucky buyer will have the choice of seven drop-dead gorgeous liveries. Porsche detailed each of the seven last month and every one of them recalls famed colors and motifs from the past.

RaceCarsDirect may be in Britain, but we imagine the car can be delivered anywhere in the world, including the U.S. The eventual buyer will also be part of a very exclusive club. Porsche plans to build only 77 examples of the reborn 935 race car.