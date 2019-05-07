Rumors in March 2018 that the Hyundai Veloster N would offer a dual-clutch automatic transmission were right.

The Veloster N was spied on video with an autobox racing around the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. YouTuber Carspotter Jeroen posted video of the Veloster N testing at the Germany racetrack and it's clear there's an automatic transmission bolted to the 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that makes 275 horsepower. What won't change are the driven wheels; look for the DCT to still send power to the front wheels exclusively. It's likely the transmission will be a 7-speed unit offered with the milder Hyundai Veloster Turbo, which makes 201 hp.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

The move to fit the Veloster N with a DCT may be a sales play. Back in March 2018, a Hyundai official said offering the car with only a manual transmission limited its sales potential. Although we like rowing our own gears, a proper DCT can be plenty of fun with lightning-quick shifts—as we can hear in the video. The exhaust crackle with the shifts sounds good, too.

The Veloster N is Hyundai's first crack at a high-performance vehicle via its new N sub-brand. The man previously behind BMW's M division had a hand in its creation. The hot hatchback starts at $27,785, including destination, and the 6-speed manual transmission. Yet, it only arrives with 250 hp. An optional N Performance Package pushes power to 275 hp for another $2,100. It's unclear how much a DCT will push the price upward, but Hyundai clearly sees the sales potential for adding the automatic to its hot hatch.