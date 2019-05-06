No classic car is truly complete without its original owner manual, which more often than not is the first element to suffer from the ravages of time, it being made from paper after all.

Owners of classic Porsches can now remedy the issue of a damaged or missing owner manual thanks to reprinted versions bring offered by Porsche Classic, Porsche's official classic car department.

Porsche Classic plans to offer manuals for every model, including all variants, going all the way back to the 356. We're talking over 700 documents, in English and German and more languages to come.

Porsche Classic now reprinting original owner manuals

Naturally, the manuals include all the information you'll need to look after your classic Porsche, including specifications and maintenance procedures.

You'll be able to purchase them from Porsche dealerships or via the Porsche Classic website. They start from about $70, making them a fun item to purchase even if you don't happen to own the actual car.

In addition to the original owner manuals, Porsche Classic also publishes its own limited-edition magazine “Originale” that provides in-depth detail and the stories behind the development of original parts and technologies from Porsche's past, such as the early flat-6 engines. The fourth edition of the series is now out.