Mazda overnight released a video that hints at the arrival of a mystery turbocharged model on July 8.

The video doesn't contain any footage of the vehicle. Instead, we hear its engine revving, and it sounds a lot like the noise made by a turbocharged 4-cylinder.

Given recent rumors of a turbocharged Mazda 3 arriving for the 2021 model year, it's possible the new Mazda set to be unveiled next month is a hot hatch destined to do battle with the redesigned Volkswagen Golf GTI and a new hot hatch from Toyota (most likely based on the Corolla).

2019 Mazda 3 - Best Car To Buy 2020

It's unlikely such a car would receive the Mazdaspeed name, though. Mazda CEO Akira Marumoto in a 2018 interview ruled out a new Mazdaspeed 3 and explained the decision has to do with the brand focusing on its more premium image.

From what we can gather, this car could instead be a premium Mazda 3 with the brand's 2.5-liter turbo-4 under the hood. The engine makes 227 horsepower (250 hp on 93-octane gasoline) and 310 pound-feet of torque in the CX-5 crossover SUV and 6 mid-size sedan. The same output, possibly coupled with all-wheel drive, would make for a winning combination.

While we'd love to see the return of a Mazdaspeed 3, the idea of a Mazda 3 alternative to the Golf GTI is music to our ears. Let's hope it happens.