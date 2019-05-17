Bentley has a redesigned Flying Spur coming for the 2020 model year, and the reveal must be coming up soon as the British firm has started giving us glimpses of its new luxury sedan.

We know from spy shots that the new Flying Spur will take on an evolutionary look, with more rounded edges expected to set the new car apart from its predecessor, as was the case with the latest Continental GT.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Details we've picked out in the past include headlights and revised upper and lower character lines. At the rear, Bentley has moved the license plate holder from the trunk to the bumper. When the full car is revealed, we have no doubt it will be a looker as the Continental GT is a sexy-looking thing, and the Flying Spur is expected to resemble a longer, 4-door version of the coupe.

A teaser sketch showing the outline of the Flying Spur's profile gives us a good hint of what's to come. Depicted in the sketch are a long hood and a sweeping roofline that leads the eye to a chunky C-pillar. We also know that a delightful new hood ornament raises the flying B badge at the front of the hood. A teaser video hints that the ornament will have illuminated wings.

A second teaser video gives us a look at the interior, which sports a new three dimensional surface for the leather trim. Bentley calls the trim style a world-first in the automotive sector. The rest of the cabin is likely to resemble the design in the Continental GT, including the coupe's infotainment screen that can be concealed by rotation.

As for the sedan's bones, it will ride on the Volkswagen Group's MSB platform used for the current Porsche Panamera. The architecture should use more high-strength steel and aluminum to help keep the weight down. In a premium sedan like the Flying Spur, that's important. The more features and premium goods Bentley stuffs into the Flying Spur, the more it will weigh.

Powertrains should mirror those of the Continental GT. Expect a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 with 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque as the standard engine. Eventually, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 should arrive, and a plug-in hybrid option will likely join the fray as well.

Bentley only said the Flying Spur will be ready for take-off later this year, but the Frankfurt International Motor Show in September seems like a good guess for the reveal.