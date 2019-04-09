Mercedes-Benz has a new generation of its range-topping GLS-Class SUV ready, and the camouflage will come off at the 2019 New York International Auto Show next week.

The brand announced New York will play host to the new GLS, likely a 2020 model, on Tuesday, and it will pack S-Class levels of luxury and equipment. The luxury brand didn't share many details but said to expect increased roominess inside, thanks to a 2.4-inch longer wheelbase. Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control air suspension that can adjust each wheel individually will also be standard, as will the latest MBUX infotainment system.

Under the new design will likely be a stretched version of Mercedes’ MHA platform, which the brand uses for SUV models sized larger than the GLC. We also expect mild-hybrid powertrains. Mercedes-Benz will likely offer both a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, and at least the inline-6 will have a fom of its 48-volt mild-hybrid system if not both. For an even more eco-friendly offering, look for a plug-in hybrid model with the inline-6. A 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive should be standard across the board.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For those looking for a hotter GLS-Class, a new GLS63 should make around 600 horsepower.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS will finally face some proper competition now that the 2019 BMW X7 is hitting the market at the top of the brand's SUV portfolio. Before the X7, the big GLS soldiered on unrivaled in size from Audi or BMW.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Yet, even the top-spec GLS won't be the end of the road for buyers interested in the SUV. A Mercedes-Maybach GLS will arrive after the standard GLS and it should pack even more luxury and premium goodies inside. Styling differences should be minimal, with a different grille and other small tweaks.

The New York auto show opens to the press on April 17, and we'll learn a lot more about the next Mercedes-Benz GLS. Stay tuned.