Karma revealed the first details on its updated Revero extended-range electric sedan on Thursday.

Due for a world debut on April 16 at Auto Shanghai 2019, the updated Revero will boast new looks, new tech in the cabin, and improved performance. The latter will be made possible by a completely new powertrain.

2017 Karma Revero

The current Revero powertrain is basically the same setup used in the Fisker Karma, which bowed out of production in 2012 (the current Revero is a rebadged Fisker Karma). A 2.0-liter inline-4 sourced from General Motors serves as a range extender by charging a 21.4-kilowatt-hour battery, which then in turn powers a pair of electric motors at the rear axle delivering a combined 403 horsepower. According to the EPA, the current Revero will cover 37 miles before it needs the range extender.

In the updated Revero, Karma has swapped out the GM engine for a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 sourced from BMW, which Karma signed an agreement with back in 2015. The engine features the same configuration as the unit found in BMW's i8 plug-in hybrid sports car.

BMW turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine

But Karma didn't stop at the engine. The automaker also swapped in a more powerful, high-voltage lithium-ion battery and more powerful electric motors. The result is a car that will sprint to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds or about a second quicker than before. No additional specs have been revealed but it's likely we'll see a boost in electric range, too.

The updated Revero will reach showrooms in the second half of 2019 as a 2020 model, with production being handled at a plant in Moreno Valley, California. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

Teaser for 2020 Karma Revero debuting at 2019 Shanghai auto show

Karma also plans to use the Shanghai auto show to debut its Pininfarina and Vision concepts. The Pininfarina concept was developed with help from Italian design house Pininfarina and previews Karma's medium-term plans. The Vision concept meanwhile is a glimpse at Karma's more distant plans.

For more Shanghai auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.