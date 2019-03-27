Next week, a Schumacher will be behind the wheel of a Ferrari Formula One race car once again. This time it will be Mick Schumacher, the son of the most-decorated F1 driver of all time, Michael Schumacher, but it won't be in a race. Ferrari chose Mick to perform testing after the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Schumacher has quickly climbed the motorsport rungs. As a 19-year old last year, he secured eight race wins and 14 podiums in Formula 3. This year, he will make his debut in Formula 2 as a driver for Prema Racing. He also joined the Ferrari Driver Academy this past January, following in his father's footsteps. Schumacher just turned 20 on March 22.

Ferrari SF90 F1 race car

Ferrari said the young German racer will perform testing on Tuesday, the first of the two-day-long test period after this weekend's grand prix. On Wednesday, he will slide behind the wheel of another F1 car as he tests for Alfa Romeo Racing. Schumacher said he's "obviously more than excited" for the opportunity to test with Ferrari and Alfa Romeo. He added he's not letting the excitement overshadow the bigger picture: his F2 debut in Bahrain this weekend. A successful F2 season could usher Schumacher onto the F1 starting grid.

It will be the first time Schumacher has ever driven a modern F1 car. In 2017, Schumacher piloted his father's 1994 F1 race car to mark the 25th anniversary of Michael's first win in F1. Michael would go on to win seven world championships. Six of the titles were with Ferrari. Today, the elder Schumacher remains in recovery following a serious skiing accident in 2013 that left the all-star driver with serious brain damage.