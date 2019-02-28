Ferrari has a new mid-engine supercar in the form of the F8 Tributo. The car replaces the 488 GTB in the Ferrari fold and is essentially the 488 Pista in a new wrapper. We're talking 710 horsepower of grunt, a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.0 seconds, and a top speed of 211 mph.

Ram has a redesigned 2500 Power Wagon for 2019. Compared to its predecessor, the big pickup has lost some weight, gained some useful technology, and refined its edges, all while managing not to lose any capability.

Mercedes-Benz has updated its GLC. The latest version of the popular crossover SUV brings revised lights and fascias, an enhanced infotainment system, and slightly more power for the base powertrain. It should be in showrooms later this year as a 2020 model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

First Drive: 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty puts 1,000 lb-ft of torque to work with confidence

Ginetta reveals 600-horsepower supercar boasting V-8 and carbon construction

Tesla Model 3 vs. Polestar 2: How the two electric cars compare

2020 Bentley Flying Spur spy shots and video

UAW files lawsuit against GM over decision to idle car factories

2019 Geneva auto show preview

Chinese Kandi electric cars a step closer to US arrival