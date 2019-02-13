We spent time with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and found 10 things you need to know. From the fact it has a giant hole in its hood to the earthshaking noises it makes, the ZR1 is one wild car. The massive rear wing that comes with the ZTK Package can also make loading luggage a pain.

The debut of the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost is around the corner, and a production-spec prototype was spotted undergoing cold weather testing on public roads. The design will be evolutionary, but the new luxury Roller will be wider with a more imposing stance on a new platform. The Ghost should also feature the latest tech wizardry, including a surround-view camera system, night vision, and a head-up display.

The 2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M finally became official. The hot-rod crossover SUVs arrive with up to 503 horsepower and a top speed of 177 mph in Competition trim. Aggressive bumpers, sport seats, an M-tuned all-wheel-drive system, upgraded suspension bits, and an active rear differential round out the upgrades to the hottest version of the German automaker's compact crossover SUVs.

