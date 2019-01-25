2020 Toyota Supra, 2020 Porsche 911, 2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel



2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, Valencia, Spain, January 2019

The first retail example of the 2020 Toyota Supra sold at auction; we drove the 2020 Porsche 911 on a racetrack; and the 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 Heavy Duty made its debut. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

A week after it made its formal debut at the Detroit auto show, the first retail example of the 2020 Toyota Supra sold at Barrett-Jackson's annual Scottsdale, Arizona auction. When the hammer hit the gavel the final price on VIN 20201 was a staggering $2.1 million. The sale was for charity and the proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The 2020 Genesis GV80 crossover SUV was spotted undergoing cold-weather testing on public roads in production form. Despite the heavy camouflage, it's clear the production version of the Korean luxury people mover will sport a design close to that of the GV80 concept, which was shown at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. Expect three rows of seats and all the latest tech when it debuts later this year.

We drove the 2020 Porsche 911 S and 4S on a racetrack in Spain to determine whether its the best 911 yet. The verdict? Read our first drive review to find out. Just know the changes start with bigger wheels, but they don't end there.

All four Chevrolet Camaros that played the Bumblebee character in the Transformers series crossed the stage at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, Arizona auction. The four coupes sold as a package for $500,000. Proceeds will be donated to Operation Homefront, a non-profit that supports military families. The cars were sold with scrap titles, so they aren't street-legal and can't be registered.

The 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 heavy duty lineup reported for duty. Larger, shinier, and filled with more tech than before, the automaker's heavy duty lineup offers tech to make towing easier. The backup camera has 15 views, one of which can see through a trailer when equipped with an accessory camera setup. A new 10-speed transmission hooks to the turbodiesel engine, but power and capability figures will be outlined closer to the summer launch.