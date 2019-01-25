Honda and IED students team up for Tomo concept

Follow Viknesh



Teaser for Honda Tomo concept debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

Honda has teamed up with students from the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Turin, Italy, for a creative project to be showcased at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

The result of the partnership is the Honda Tomo concept, which looks to define cars of the year 2025. Think zero emissions and more connectivity options than you'll ever need. In fact, the concept is described as the convergence of smart devices and personal transport.

Tomo in Japanese means “friend,” and this is what the designers of the Tomo concept car want you to see the vehicle as. It will apparently help you with business tasks during the day, and when it's time to relax, it will be able to help then as well.

The only specific information we have on the concept is that it will have a length of 157 inches, a width of 74.5 inches and a height of 61 inches, making it relatively compact, which is what you'll want in the future. Apparently we'll all be living crowded mega cities.

Concepts designed by IED students typically don't make it to production. Rather, their purpose is to explore ideas as well as provide inspiration and experience for the next generation of designers. The concepts also form part of a thesis project for students undertaking a Master in Transportation Design at the school.

This year's Geneva auto show starts March 5. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear at the Swiss show by visiting our dedicated hub.