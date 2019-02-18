Fiat Chrysler Automobiles never gave Hellcat power to the Chrysler 300 from the factory, but that didn't stop one owner from doing it themselves.

YouTuber TalonTSi97 captured this 2014 300 SRT8 with a Hellcat engine block and twin turbochargers from Hellion. Needless to say, it's quite a beast. The attached video shows the hopped-up sedan clip off the quarter-mile in 10.21 seconds at 142 mph. Another pass yields a 10.18-second pass at 144 mph. Finally, the owner ends the day with an impressive 10.11-second pass at 145 mph.

According to the video, the unknown owner plans to make some changes this year to hopefully push the DIY Chrysler 300 Hellcat into the nine-second territory.

The original Chrysler 300 SRT8 was hardly a slouch with a 470-horsepower, 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, but the pair of turbos and built Hellcat block likely have the sedan making more than 700 horsepower. Unfortunately, Chrysler killed the 300 SRT8 in North America, but it lives on in other countries, including Australia. Overall, Chrysler has been eerily quiet about the 300's future, and it remains just one of two new vehicles buyers will find inside the brand's showrooms. The Pacifica minivan is the second.

In 2017, reports claimed Chrysler had secret plans to drop a factory Hellcat engine under the hood of the 300 but that didn't pan out. The last we heard of the sedan, the model may receive a refresh this year, but its future remains uncertain. The model is twinned with the Dodge Charger, which will supposedly be renewed on an updated version of its current platform early next decade alongside the Dodge Challenger.

For now, we'll simply need to live vicariously through owners who decide the 300 can, and should be, a drag-strip monster.